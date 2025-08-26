Emma Navarro Advances to Face Caty McNally in US Open Second Round

NEW YORK, NY – Emma Navarro, currently ranked No. 10 in the world, secured her place in the second round of the US Open on Monday by defeating Wang Yafan in straight sets. Navarro, who won with a score of 7-6, 6-3, will now face American Caty McNally in a highly anticipated matchup.

This contest marks the third meeting between Navarro and McNally, with both players having one win each in their previous encounters. Navarro won their last match in 2023 during a three-set battle at Indian Wells.

Oddsmakers have listed Navarro as a slight favorite, with her chances of winning pegged at about 60.78 percent. Navarro has had a strong year in Grand Slam events, reaching the semifinals at the US Open last year and a quarterfinal at the Australian Open this year.

In her first-round match against Wang, Navarro showed strong form, particularly in the second set. She played aggressively, scoring 30 winners and hitting four aces.

Meanwhile, Caty McNally advanced past Jil Teichmann in the first round with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 victory. McNally displayed her potential, hitting 22 winners and winning 79 percent of her first-serve points. Despite her previous struggles in Grand Slam tournaments, McNally is eager to build on her recent success.

The upcoming match between Navarro and McNally is set for Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. on the Grandstand. Both players have shown consistent performance so far in the tournament, making this one of the closer second-round matches to watch.

Gambling is also a topic of interest in this matchup, with various betting options available for fans. A reminder to gamble responsibly: if you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.