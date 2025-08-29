Charleston, South Carolina — Emma Navarro has been playing tennis since childhood, receiving unwavering support from her parents, Kelly and Ben Navarro. The professional athlete, ranked No. 11 in the world as of August 2025, has reached new heights in her career after being a semifinalist the previous year.

Emma began her tennis journey at an early age, playing competitively for the University of Virginia team. She comes from a family that loves tennis, although she is the only member to become a professional player. In a 2020 interview, her father Ben expressed how tennis has positively impacted their family. “Junior tennis has provided a place for our children to learn a work ethic, develop friendships through shared struggles, and learn to handle disappointment,” he said.

Emma was born in New York City in 2001 and later grew up in South Carolina. As a junior player in Charleston, she noted, “Charleston is my favorite city in the world. I love to walk around downtown and see the houses.” She got serious about tennis in the fourth grade, waking up at 5:45 a.m. to practice before school.

Her family supports her on and off the court; her sister, Meggie, is a five-star tennis recruit at the University of Virginia, as well. Ben Navarro is the founder and CEO of Sherman Financial Group and has a net worth of $3.2 billion as of August 2025. He has invested significantly in Charleston’s real estate and tennis community, including buying Charleston Tennis LLC, which runs the Charleston Open.

Despite his business focus, Ben is also a philanthropist and founded the nonprofit Meeting Street Schools. His wife, Kelly, prefers to maintain a lower profile but is often seen cheering for Emma during matches. Ben and Kelly have been by Emma’s side throughout her journey as a professional athlete.

Emma often reflects on the wisdom her father shares, stating, “I gotta give a lot of credit to my dad. He’s probably the smartest guy I know and has dropped a lot of knowledge and wisdom on my siblings and I over the years.”

In her professional debut at the Charleston Open in 2019, Ben shared his emotions about the moment, saying, “If you make me talk about it too much, I’ll start crying right here on the set.” Emma’s journey continues as she embraces her passion for tennis, knowing she is exactly where she needs to be.