Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles

New York, NY — Emma Navarro sent a lighthearted message to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner ahead of their partnership in the US Open Mixed Doubles Championships. The event is slated for August 19-20 and will feature some of the biggest stars in tennis.

Navarro humorously critiqued Sinner’s net game in a social media video shared on the US Open’s platforms. “Hey Jannik, I’m getting a bit worried because I didn’t see that much net play,” she quipped. Despite his impressive singles record, Sinner has never played doubles at a Grand Slam event.

The American player, ranked World No. 11, jokingly suggested that Sinner could improve his game before their match. “You did hit a Tweener at one point, which was pretty cool, but you missed the overhead,” Navarro continued.

Both Navarro and Sinner are known for their singles accolades, with Sinner recently winning Wimbledon, and Navarro being a 2024 US Open semifinalist. Navarro aims to blend fun and skill in their upcoming partnership, declaring she would let Sinner do most of the work on the court.

The new mixed doubles format has sparked mixed reactions, but several fans are excited about the talent on display. Some of the star pairings include British No. 1 Emma Raducanu with Carlos Alcaraz and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Zheng Qinwen with another top player.

As the tournament quickly approaches, Navarro, ranked No. 505 in the doubles standings, expressed her anticipation. “I think we’ll have fun together. I’m excited,” she said, setting the stage for a match that promises both skill and entertainment.

The revamped mixed doubles event is part of a new standalone competition taking place during Fan Week. While the format has drawn criticism for prioritizing top singles players, it has attracted interest from notable teams aiming to claim the $1 million prize.