Emma Navarro Reflects on Tumultuous 2025 Tennis Season

NEW YORK, New York — Emma Navarro, currently ranked No. 15 in the world, had a challenging 2025 tennis season, following her impressive rise in 2024.

Navarro, 24, began the year slowly, managing only one win at the Brisbane and Adelaide Internationals. However, she impressed during the Australian Open, winning all her matches in closely contested sets. Her remarkable performance included victories against top players like Ons Jabeur and Daria Kasatkina.

The highlight of Navarro’s year was her victory at the Merida Open, where she did not drop a game in the final match against Emiliana Arango. Despite this success, her performance dipped during the Middle Eastern swing, with notable struggles leading up to the French Open.

Navarro’s disappointing 0-6, 1-6 loss in the first round against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stood out as a stark contrast to her semifinal finish at last year’s US Open. While she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, defeating former champion Petra Kvitova along the way, she fell to Mirra Andreeva.

After Wimbledon, Navarro’s struggles continued, achieving a 1-4 record in several competitions. However, she managed a notable win against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the China Open, demonstrating her potential when in form.

As 2025 came to a close, Navarro reflected on her journey, noting that she finishes the year optimistic about returning to the top 10 in the upcoming season. ‘2025 was full of ups and downs… it’s really tough,’ she stated in a recent interview.

Navarro expressed her contentment with the current level of media attention she receives, preferring to focus on her game rather than the spotlight. ‘If people underestimate me as a player, it’s okay,’ she said, emphasizing her desire to keep improving as she prepares for the 2026 season.