Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz Team Up for US Open Mixed Doubles

Eastbourne, England – British tennis star Emma Raducanu expressed excitement about teaming up with Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz for the upcoming US Open mixed doubles tournament in August. The duo, both 22, developed a strong friendship as they rose through the ranks of professional tennis.

Raducanu highlighted their meaningful connection during a press conference. “It is nice and I think, for all of us, we really value those connections that we had from when we were young,” she said. “When you become a bit more known or a bit more successful, you find yourself reverting back to people you knew from a young age.”

The mixed doubles event at the US Open has been revamped to spotlight top players and will occur in a streamlined two-day format prior to the main tournament. Raducanu and Alcaraz first met during the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. “I remember he beat Stef [Tsitsipas] in the third round, and it was like a big win, his breakout win on a big stage,” Raducanu recalled.

Raducanu recently attended a match at Queen’s Club to support Alcaraz, who was competing in a semi-final. “I saw some really cool drop volleys, and I was like: ‘Yes, let’s save some of that!’” she remarked. Despite their upcoming collaboration, Raducanu is currently focused on her health challenges, particularly ongoing back spasms that have affected her play.

The former US Open champion is determined to maintain her physical fitness before Wimbledon, stating, “I’m still managing it, to be honest. I have good days and bad days with it.” Raducanu aims to compete vigorously at the Eastbourne tournament, her final event before Wimbledon.

In other news, British player Dan Evans reached the second round of the Eastbourne Open after defeating Miomir Kecmanovic. Evans expressed confidence in his ongoing training, noting it’s a continuous journey. In the women’s draw, Fran Jones also enjoyed success, winning her first-round match against Greet Minnen.

Raducanu also took the time to thank Wimbledon officials for their vigilance regarding a man who had been stalking her, confirming that her safety was prioritized. “Wimbledon and everyone did an amazing job,” she shared.