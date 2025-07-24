Emma Raducanu Defeats Kostyuk, Sets Up Clash with Naomi Osaka

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Emma Raducanu returned to form with a notable victory over No. 7 seed Marta Kostyuk on Tuesday in the opening round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open. The match, which lasted nearly two hours, ended with a score of 7-6(4), 6-4, marking Raducanu’s best win by ranking since May.

This win paves the way for an exciting second-round matchup against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who also advanced after defeating Yulia Putintseva in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

At just 22 years old, Raducanu carries the weight of being the 2021 U.S. Open champion but has faced challenges since her initial triumph. Following three surgeries in 2023 and an eight-month break from competition, she seems to be regaining her rhythm on the court.

Raducanu expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming match against Osaka, noting, “I think it’s a great match for a lot of spectators, which is great to be a part of,” similar to her previous high-pressure match at Wimbledon against Aryna Sabalenka. “She’s won four Grand Slams, so an incredible achievement and career so far.”

Despite never having played against each other before, both players have made a significant impact in women’s tennis. Osaka, who is also on the comeback trail after a year off for maternity leave, commented on her excitement for playing Raducanu, saying, “I’ve never played her before, so for me, that’s something really cool too.”

The gripping first set of Raducanu’s match against Kostyuk was fraught with tension, featuring a tie-break where Raducanu surged ahead despite facing two set points against her. The second set saw Raducanu leverage her momentum to clinch the match, converting her second match point when Kostyuk’s return went wide.

This victory signifies a promising moment in Raducanu’s career, providing her with confidence heading into the challenge against Osaka. The two former Grand Slam champions are poised to bring forth an exhilarating contest.