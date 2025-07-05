Emma Raducanu Faces Aryna Sabalenka in Wimbledon Third Round Showdown

London, England – British number one Emma Raducanu is set to face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a highly anticipated third-round match at Wimbledon on July 4, 2025. This match promises to be exciting, with Raducanu hoping to upset the reigning champion.

Raducanu, 22, has experienced a mixed season in 2025, accumulating 18 wins out of 31 matches. Despite this, she made headlines with her quarterfinal run in Miami. The prospect of playing on home soil at Wimbledon could provide the spark she needs to return to form.

Sabalenka, on the other hand, has had a remarkable season, winning 44 of 52 matches and clinching three titles, including two WTA 1000 events in Miami and Madrid. The Belarusian has also been a runner-up in the last two Grand Slam tournaments, at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, making her a formidable opponent.

In the lead-up to this match, Sabalenka secured her spot by defeating Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine and then overcoming Marie Bouzkova in a tough straight-sets battle. Raducanu advanced past former champion Marketa Vondrousova to reach this stage.

The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:50 a.m. ET, taking place at Centre Court in the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Fans can catch the match live on ESPN, ESPN2, and Tennis Channel.

Raducanu has previously triumphed against top-10 players, and the home crowd will be behind her, but she will need to play at her best to conquer the top seed. As the two players prepare to meet, the stage is set for a thrilling contest that could shape their Wimbledon journey.