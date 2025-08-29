Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown

NEW YORK, USA — Emma Raducanu is set to challenge 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the US Open fourth round on Friday. This match comes after Raducanu’s recent encounters with top players, where she showed significant progress despite falling short against Aryna Sabalenka.

The British number one, currently ranked 36th, impressed with her performance at the Cincinnati Open and Wimbledon, suggesting a growing ability to compete with power players. Former world number one Lindsay Davenport commented on Raducanu’s development, stating, “When Raducanu has taken on top-10 players in previous years, it felt she was a little lightweight… Over the last couple of months, that feeling has left my mind.”

Despite her recent successes, Raducanu has won only three of her 17 matches against top-10 players. Rybakina, who is the ninth seed this year, previously defeated Raducanu 6-1, 6-4 in Cincinnati, showcasing her formidable power.

Davenport noted Raducanu’s improvements, particularly in her serve and physical strength, which could be crucial against Rybakina. Although Rybakina holds a potent serve and has a strong record this season, Raducanu has also remained unbeaten in her service games so far in the tournament.

Raducanu expressed confidence in her preparation and performance, stating, “It really depends on how we match-up on the day. But I think my game is in a better place than it was in the last few months, so looking forward to taking it to her.”

In the earlier rounds, Raducanu handled Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen efficiently, winning 6-2, 6-1, and showcased her growing arsenal of powerful groundstrokes.

As the anticipation builds for the match against Rybakina, Raducanu is eager to demonstrate her improvements and test her skills against one of the top players in the game.