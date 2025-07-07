Emma Raducanu Falls Short Against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon

London, England — Emma Raducanu showcased her remarkable skills on Centre Court but was unable to secure a victory against world number one Aryna Sabalenka on Friday night.

The former US Open champion fought hard but ultimately lost in a tight match, finishing 7-6 (6), 6-4 in exactly two hours. This loss ended her hopes of achieving a hat-trick of British victories at the event.

Sabalenka praised Raducanu’s performance, stating, “She played such incredible tennis and she pushed me really hard to get this win. I’m super happy to see her healthy and back on track. I’m pretty sure that she will be back in the top 10 soon.”

Despite Raducanu’s exit, the day saw British players Sonay Kartal and Cameron Norrie advance to the fourth round. Kartal achieved her first career milestone at a grand slam by defeating French qualifier Diane Parry.

Norrie also had a successful day, overcoming Italy’s Mattia Bellucci in straight sets. He is now set to face Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry in the next round.

Tomorrow, there will be no British players competing in the senior singles draws. However, various doubles matches will continue, and junior competitions are set to start, with 16-year-olds Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic making their debut in the girls’ singles.

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic will attempt to reach a significant career milestone. The seven-time champion needs just one more win to achieve 100 match victories at Wimbledon, a feat matched only by Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer.

Tomorrow’s matches feature Djokovic facing fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, among others, under overcast skies with a high of 22C.