Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez Advance at WTA DC Open

Washington, D.C. — Britain’s Emma Raducanu and Canada’s Leylah Fernandez reached the semi-finals of the ATP and WTA DC Open on Saturday, while US top seed Taylor Fritz lost a grueling match to Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina.

World number four Fritz, two points away from victory, lost to the 26th-ranked Spaniard 7-6 (7/3), 3-6, 7-5 after a marathon match lasting three hours and five minutes, which ended just before 2:00 a.m.

Davidovich-Fokina will face US fourth seed Ben Shelton in the semi-finals, who defeated sixth-seeded Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/2), 6-4. Fritz recorded 20 aces but could not convert crucial points, failing to capitalize on three double faults from Davidovich-Fokina during the decisive moments.

The other men’s semi-final will feature French lucky loser Corentin Moutet against Australian seventh seed Alex De Minaur, who eliminated Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-4. Moutet overcame leg cramps to defeat eighth seed Daniil Medvedev 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, expressing pride in his effort after a challenging match.

On the women’s side, Raducanu reached her first WTA semi-final since her 2021 US Open victory by defeating Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-4, 7-5. Raducanu, who has struggled with injuries, played in tough conditions of 95°F (35°C) and noted the challenges posed by the humidity.

“It was one of the toughest matches condition-wise I’ve ever played in,” Raducanu said, reflecting on her physical struggle during the match. “I had to call a doctor on. Wasn’t feeling too good in the second set.”

Fernandez, who beat Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), advanced to face third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. She described her performance as a valuable experience, particularly after overcoming leg cramps during the match.

Raducanu is set to meet Anna Kalinskaya, who won against Denmark’s Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-5. Raducanu, a historic figure in British tennis, highlighted the importance of pushing through physical limitations in closely contested matches.

“It could be a little dangerous but you just leave it all out there on the court as an athlete,” she said, emphasizing her mental toughness.