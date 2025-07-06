Sports
Emma Raducanu’s Love Life Sparks Controversy at Wimbledon
London, England — The scrutiny of Emma Raducanu‘s personal life took center stage during Wimbledon this week, igniting a public debate after tennis commentator Chris Evert made remarks about her rumored romantic interests.
During Raducanu’s fourth-round match against Aryna Sabalenka, Evert commented on a potential crush Raducanu might have on an ATP player, leading to backlash from fans. A Twitter user, Carly G, expressed discontent, stating, “They care more about her love life than her playing,” criticizing the focus on her personal life during critical match moments.
In response to the criticism, Evert tweeted, “Oh please,” dismissing the accusations against her commentary. Carly G later challenged Evert, saying, “You owe her an apology. We missed the first 4 games because of you gushing over (Carlos) Alcaraz.”
Amidst the speculation, Raducanu has teamed up with Alcaraz for the upcoming mixed doubles event at the US Open. When asked about her relationship with Alcaraz, she firmly stated during a press conference, “We’re just good friends. I’m really happy obviously to be playing with him.”
However, Nick Kyrgios introduced a different perspective, suggesting a possible love triangle involving Raducanu, Alcaraz, and fellow player Jack Draper. “I think it’s a love triangle. Draper, Alcaraz, Raducanu. They’re fighting over Raducanu,” he remarked.
As the conversation continues, Raducanu has exited Wimbledon, while Alcaraz is preparing for his fourth-round match against Andrey Rublev.
