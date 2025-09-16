Emma Raducanu Reshapes Schedule After US Open Third Round Exit

NEW YORK, USA — Emma Raducanu is tweaking her competitive schedule after reaching the third round of the US Open and losing to No. 9 seed Elena Rybakina. The 22-year-old British tennis star was originally set to represent her country at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals next week, but has opted instead for a wildcard entry in the WTA 500 tournament in Seoul.

Raducanu aims to build on her recent form before the end of the season, targeting a better seeding for the upcoming tournaments in January. Former British player Laura Robson emphasized the importance of maintaining Raducanu’s health to maximize her chances of success.

“Being able to stay healthy and therefore play every week makes a huge difference,” Robson explained. “To give yourself the best chance of being seeded at Grand Slams, you need consistent performance.”

Raducanu had a fruitful North American swing, reaching the semi-finals in Washington and progressing to the third rounds in Toronto and Cincinnati as well. In Flushing Meadows, she won her first two matches in only about an hour, dropping just six games across those rounds.

However, her journey came to a halt against Rybakina, who delivered a strong performance to win 6-1, 6-2. Despite the defeat, Robson sees potential for Raducanu to improve against top players. “Emma can take plenty of positives from her recent run,” she noted, “and should focus on her overall fitness.”

After her performance at the US Open, Raducanu is now ranked 34th in the world, climbing two places. She acknowledges the challenges she has faced since becoming the defending champion and is optimistic about the future.

“In a way, happy because it’s a clean slate. I’m going to drop down the rankings, which gives me another chance to claw my way back up,” Raducanu stated.

Looking forward, she will regroup with her new coach, Francisco Roig, in Seoul, where she has previously reached the semi-finals and quarters. “It’s a great opportunity to earn some extra ranking points,” Robson added.