Emma Raducanu Withdraws as Great Britain Tops Japan at United Cup

PERTH, Australia — Emma Raducanu‘s absence did not hinder Great Britain as they started their United Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Japan on Sunday.

Raducanu, the British No. 1, was set for her first competitive match since mid-October but withdrew from her clash against Naomi Osaka due to fitness concerns. No official reason was given, but GB team captain Tim Henman hinted at precautionary measures ahead of the Australian Open.

“I have to be honest, she was very, very close,” Henman told Australian broadcaster Nine. “It was not an easy decision. She had been building up and practicing really well.” He added, “I don’t think she is necessarily out of this tournament just yet.”

The 23-year-old has been managing light bone bruising on her right foot but was also absent from a couple of exhibition matches in the United States last month. Henman stated Raducanu could possibly return for Great Britain’s next match against Greece on Monday.

Katie Swan substituted for Raducanu and faced Osaka, suffering a 7-6 (4), 6-1 defeat. However, Billy Harris opened the match with a victory over Shintaro Mochizuki, winning 7-6 (4), 6-3. In the decisive mixed doubles match, Neal Skupski and Olivia Nicholls triumphed over Yasutaka Uchiyama and Nao Hibino, claiming a tense match tie-break 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

Following the win, Henman praised Raducanu’s progress, stating, “The improvement that she’s made has been fantastic. She’s been practicing in London, primarily doing static drills to ensure she could play again.” He noted the team would decide Raducanu’s involvement in the next match after discussions later that day.

Raducanu is looking to build on her most consistent year, having reached No. 9 in the WTA rankings last season. Her partnership with coach Francisco Roig, previously Rafael Nadal’s coach, began showing promise, contributing to her overall fitness and match readiness.

“Physically I also improved,” Raducanu said, optimistic about her future in 2026. “Being fitter allowed me to play more matches and tournaments, creating opportunities for momentum.”

The United Cup, in its fourth edition, has attracted notable players including Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Despite the intense competition, Henman expressed confidence in his team’s camaraderie and competitive spirit.

Great Britain faces another tough matchup against Greece, led by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari, in Group E on Monday.