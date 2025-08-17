Entertainment
Emma Stone Remembers Fun Encounter with Angelina Jolie at 2011 Golden Globes
Los Angeles, CA — Emma Stone recently recalled a memorable encounter between her mother, Krista Stone, and Angelina Jolie at the 2011 Golden Globes.
During a video segment, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on the night, saying, “That was a really, really fun night because I brought my mom, and we sat next to Angelina Jolie, and she asked Angelina Jolie if she had any kids.”
Jolie, who was married to actor Brad Pitt at the time, has six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.
Emma continued, describing the essence of the Golden Globes, saying, “The Golden Globes is sort of these big round tables, and it feels like you’re just constantly running into all these people that you only see on TV or in movies. Everybody is shorter than you think they are — except for Angelina.”
In 2011, both Stone and Jolie were nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy. Stone portrayed Olive Penderghast in “Easy A,” while Jolie played Elise Ward in “The Tourist.”
During the video, Emma also humorously criticized her fashion choice from that night, stating, “Oh god, it’s the spray tan again. I look like one solid thumb. That dress is so pretty. Why did I decide to match my skin tone to the dress?”
Emma highlighted her disappointment with the tan, saying, “That’s what bugs me out about this. It’s such a beautiful dress, such a beautiful shade, and I really thought the tan was the move.”
Stone’s nostalgic reflections bring a charming glimpse into a significant moment from her career as both actresses continue to thrive in Hollywood.
