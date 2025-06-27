Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Dark Comedy Bugonia

LOS ANGELES, CA — The first trailer for “Bugonia,” the latest film from director Yorgos Lanthimos and star Emma Stone, has been released. This dark comedy centers around two conspiracy theorists who kidnap a high-powered CEO, believing she is an alien intent on destroying Earth.

“Bugonia” is an English-language remake of the South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!” by director Jang Joon-hwan. The story features Stone as Michelle Fuller, a CEO of a major corporation. Jesse Plemons, who previously worked with Stone and Lanthimos on “Kinds of Kindness,” co-stars alongside Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

The trailer was launched on Thursday by Focus Features. It opens with a voiceover from Plemons, who describes how workers gather pollen for their queen, followed by a glimpse of Stone’s character. The montage depicts a quippy kidnapping scenario, with Green Day’s “Basket Case” playing in the background.

Lanthimos has praised the film, stating that he was immediately attracted to the script, which was written by Will Tracy, known for his work on “Succession” and “The Menu.” He expressed excitement about collaborating with familiar actors while exploring new themes.

The film’s production includes renowned producers such as Ari Aster, known for “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” With its unique story and a strong ensemble cast, “Bugonia” aims to deliver dark humor and thrilling moments.

Fans can expect to see “Bugonia” in limited theaters starting October 24, followed by a wider release on October 31. Lanthimos’s previous collaborations with Stone have earned her an Oscar and brought fresh perspectives to the cinematic landscape.