Emma Watson Reflects on Life and Career at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France — Emma Watson is embracing a new chapter in her life as she steps away from the Hollywood spotlight. During a recent visit to the Cannes Film Festival, she discussed her journey towards personal happiness and health with filmmaker Hassan Akkad and photographer Greg Williams.

Watson, who gained fame at a young age as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, celebrated being the “happiest and healthiest” she has ever been. Her foray into pickleball, which she described as ‘the best therapy I never paid for,’ marked a new hobby for the actress who is finding joy in simple activities.

After taking a break from the public eye, Watson returned to Cannes simply to enjoy films and connect with the artistic community. “I just wanted to go and watch films,” she stated, emphasizing her desire to focus on the art of filmmaking instead of the pressures of promotion. “I think what’s interesting about being an actor is that there’s a tendency to fracture yourself into multiple personalities,” she said. “Shedding the multiple identities has freed up so much space.”

During the conversation, Akkad and Watson tackled questions about her future projects. “I’m working on something that I’ve never done before,” she teased, highlighting her current approach to creativity, which allows for spontaneity rather than timelines. She admitted feeling ‘in the dark’ while exploring her new endeavors.

As the discussion transitioned to the toll that acting can take on personal life, Watson revealed, “I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying.” Instead, she expressed a yearning for the genuine creative experiences she once relished. “The moment you get on a film set, you forget about everything else… it’s such an intense form of meditation,” she explained.

Despite not acting in recent years, Watson is content in prioritizing her family and personal connections. “The most important thing, really – or the foundation of your life – is your home and friends and family,” she noted. Reflecting on her hiatus, she stated, “Walking away from things is much harder than walking towards them.”

At the heart of Watson’s reflections lies a message of hope, particularly in witnessing younger generations committed to change. “Being around young people who see the world as malleable and changeable gives me hope,” she said, emphasizing the importance of community and support.