Politics
Emmanuel Macron Stranded in NYC Traffic Amid Trump’s Presidential Motorcade
NEW YORK, USA — French President Emmanuel Macron found himself stuck in traffic on Monday evening due to the motorcade of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Macron, who was in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, was on his way to the French embassy when local police closed the roads for Trump’s convoy. Reports indicate that the French leader approached a police officer to inquire about the roadblocks. A video captured the moment.
After learning of the situation, Macron made a light-hearted call to Trump. “How are you? Guess what! I am stuck in the street because everything is closed for you,” he joked during the call. The interaction revealed the camaraderie between the two leaders, despite the inconvenience.
Unable to drive, Macron decided to continue his journey on foot, walking about 30 minutes through New York City while still on the phone with Trump. During his walk, he paused to take photos with bystanders, even receiving an affectionate kiss on the forehead from a fan.
This unusual encounter occurred shortly after Macron delivered a notable speech at the UN, where he officially recognized the State of Palestine, a significant diplomatic move that drew various reactions.
The traffic chaos was resolved soon after, allowing Macron to reach his destination, but not before making a notable impression with his impromptu stroll through the bustling streets of New York.
