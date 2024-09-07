Connect with us

Emmerdale Temporarily Removed from ITV Schedule for Football Match

13 hours ago

Emmerdale fans will be disappointed to learn that their beloved soap will not be airing on ITV next week. The omission is due to a scheduled England football match, which will take precedence in the programming.

Specifically, there will be no broadcast of Emmerdale on ITV1 on Tuesday, September 10. This scheduling change comes as the broadcaster opts to showcase the England men’s football team in action against Finland.

This interruption in broadcasting occurs during a significant period for Emmerdale, where storylines involving Tom and Belle’s tumultuous marriage have taken surprising and shocking turns in recent weeks.

Fans eager to stay updated on the latest Emmerdale developments can join a newly launched WhatsApp community by Leeds Live. Members will receive immediate notifications regarding breaking news and other top stories directly to their phones.

For more Emmerdale insights and gossip, viewers are encouraged to explore Leeds Live’s platforms, which also include a regular Emmerdale newsletter where they can sign up for updates.

Rachel Adams

