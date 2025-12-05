Sports
Emmett Johnson Declares for 2026 NFL Draft After Stellar Season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson officially announced his declaration for the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, following a standout season where he earned the title of Big Ten Running Back of the Year.
Throughout the regular season, the fourth-year junior amassed 1,821 yards from scrimmage, the highest for a Power Four running back. Johnson rushed for 1,451 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, marking the most rushing yards for a Nebraska back since Ameer Abdullah’s 1,611 yards in 2014. In his final game at Memorial Stadium, he showcased his talent with a career-best 217 rushing yards against Iowa.
Johnson finished his collegiate career with five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, becoming the first player to achieve this feat since Abdullah in 2013. Additionally, he accumulated 702 receiving yards, ranking fourth in program history for a running back.
Standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 200 pounds, Johnson had only one Power Four offer coming out of high school. His journey at Nebraska saw him initially bounce around the depth chart until Dana Holgorsen was appointed as the offensive coordinator in November 2024, which marked a turning point in his career.
Johnson’s performance this season placed him third nationally in rushing yards and second in all-purpose yards. He recorded 12 rushing touchdowns and contributed three more through the air with 46 receptions for 370 receiving yards.
Ranking eighth in Nebraska’s single-season rushing history, Johnson surpassed 100 yards in eight of 12 games in 2025. Although Nebraska awaits its bowl game selection, it remains uncertain whether Johnson will participate in that game.
This developing story highlights Johnson’s remarkable rise from an unheralded recruit to a standout running back in college football.
