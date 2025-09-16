Emmy Awards Celebrates First-Time Winners and Surprising Triumphs

LOS ANGELES, CA — The 77th Annual Emmy Awards took place on September 14, 2025, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze at the Peacock Theater. The event highlighted first-time wins and emerging talents, alongside familiar faces and unexpected moments.

Colbert received an electrifying ovation after winning the Emmy for his talk show, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” just months before its conclusion. In a poignant speech, he reflected on themes of love and loss, stating, “Sometimes, you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it.” He closed with a reminder to stay strong.

An impactful moment came from Cris Abrego, Chairman of the Television Academy, who addressed severe congressional funding cuts that affect the industry, prompting booing from the crowd. He stated, “In a time when division dominates the headlines, storytelling still has the power to unite us.”

The ceremony celebrated several significant victories. Tramell Tillman made history as the first Black actor to win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in “Severance.” In his heartfelt acceptance speech, he dedicated the award to his mother for her unwavering support.

Owen Cooper, only 15, became the youngest winner for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work in “Adolescence.” His historic win and sincere speech captured the audience’s attention. Katherine LaNasa, also a first-time nominee, expressed her joy while thanking her community of nurses in her speech.

First-time winners in various categories included Britt Lower for her dual role in “Severance” and Jeff Hiller for “Somebody Somewhere,” adding to the celebratory ambiance of the evening. Despite hiccups, such as a clock that threatened monetary donations to charity for lengthy speeches, the event was full of laughter and warmth.

Overall, the Emmys showcased a blend of new talent and moving moments, embodying the spirit of celebration in the TV industry.