Entertainment
Emmy Contenders Announced Ahead of Voting Starting August 18
Los Angeles, CA — The Television Academy has revealed the list of nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards. Voting for the winners begins on August 18, 2025. This year, various shows are vying for top honors in multiple categories, including drama, comedy, and limited series.
Folks are particularly excited about the competition among actors. Jean Smart is nominated for her role in “Hacks,” while Seth Rogen competes for his performance in “The Studio.” Other notable talents include Kathy Bates in “Matlock” and Noah Wyle in “The Pitt.” Both Bates and Wyle are in the drama categories.
Fans are also looking forward to the various episode submissions by nominees. For instance, Jane Alexander‘s portrayal of Sissy Cobel in “Severance” is gaining attention. This is Alexander’s eighth Primetime Emmy nomination, having previously won for “Playing for Time” in 1981 and “Warm Springs” in 2005.
Another significant category is Best Guest Actor. Forest Whitaker is recognized for his role in “Andor,” marking his fourth Primetime Emmy nomination. Whitaker previously won for producing the TV movie “Door to Door” in 2003.
Olivia Colman is a contender for her work in “The Bear,” where she takes on the role of Chef Terry. Colman has five Emmy nominations, including a win for her role in “The Crown” in 2021.
As nominations roll out, last year’s winners, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jon Bernthal, hope to repeat their success in their respective categories. Curtis won for “The Bear” and is up again this year.
The anticipation surrounding the Emmy Awards continues to build as fans prepare to cast their votes for their favorite performances when voting opens next month.
