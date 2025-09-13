Emmy-Nominated Actress Polly Holliday Dies at 88

NEW YORK, NY — Polly Holliday, the Emmy-nominated actress known for her role in the long-running CBS series “Alice,” passed away on September 9, 2025, at the age of 88. Her theatrical agent, Dennis Aspland, confirmed her death occurred at her home in New York, though the cause was not disclosed.

Holliday was the last surviving member of the principal cast of “Alice,” which aired from 1976 to 1985. The series featured Holliday as Florence “Flo” Jean Castleberry, a wisecracking waitress famous for her catchphrase, “Kiss my grits!” Linda Lavin, who played the title role, died in 2023 due to lung cancer.

“Alice” was adapted from Martin Scorsese’s 1974 film “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” The series showcased the lives of waitresses at Mel’s Diner in Phoenix. Holliday’s performance garnered her three Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe awards.

Despite departing “Alice” during its 1979-1980 season, she continued to shine on TV in her spin-off series “Flo,” which aired from 1980 to 1981. Holliday’s career also included roles in popular shows such as “Home Improvement” and “The Golden Girls,” as well as films like “Gremlins” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

In addition to her television and film work, Holliday had a respected stage career, performing in productions such as “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Her ability to combine humor with depth made her performances memorable.

Reflecting on her character Flo, Holliday once remarked, “She was a Southern woman you see in a lot of places… Not well educated, but very sharp, with a sense of humor.”

Polly Holliday leaves behind a legacy as a beloved actress who touched many through her roles.