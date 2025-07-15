Entertainment
Emmy Nominations Announcement Set for July 15, 2025
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Television Academy is preparing to announce the nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on July 15, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET. The event will highlight top contenders in various categories, showcasing the best in television over the past year.
As anticipation builds, popular shows like “Hacks,” “Severance,” and “The Studio” are expected to lead the charge. Celebrity hosts Harvey Guillén from “What We Do in the Shadows” and Brenda Song from “Running Point” will assist TV Academy Chair Cris Abrego in revealing the nominees during a live ceremony at the Academy’s Wolf Theater in Los Angeles.
The nominations will be streamed online through the Television Academy’s official website and on YouTube, allowing fans to keep up with their favorite series as contenders are announced.
Leading into the nominations, predictions suggest Apple TV+ may receive a significant share of recognition. Its flagship series “Severance” and “The Studio” are projected to land 19 nominations each, likely competing for top honors.
Meanwhile, Netflix stands as a formidable contender with more than 120 expected nominations across various shows, with notable entries such as the miniseries “Adolescence” and the political satire “The Diplomat.”
HBO Max is also poised to reveal strong results with series like “Hacks” and the anticipated “The Penguin
