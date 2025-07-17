2025 Emmy Nominations Highlight Top Contenders and Notable Snubs

LOS ANGELES, CA – The 2025 Emmy nominations were announced on July 15, generating a buzz in the entertainment industry. Apple TV+ celebrated significant recognition, with its shows ‘Severance‘ and ‘The Studio‘ leading the pack with 27 and 23 nominations, respectively.

‘Severance’ received nine nominations for acting, showcasing the talent within its cast, while ‘The Studio’ scored ten nominations in similar categories. NPR critic Linda Holmes notes the influence of star power in these nominations, highlighting how popular faces can sway voters.

Amid the excitement, there were notable snubs. HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ received acknowledgment for Jeff Hiller‘s performance, reflecting the unique talent in the series. Meanwhile, ‘The Handmaid's Tale‘ failed to make it into the Outstanding Drama Series category for its final season, marking a significant turn for the previously celebrated show.

Harrison Ford received his first Emmy nomination for ‘Shrinking,’ demonstrating a new chapter in his career. Apple TV+’s ability to attract big names and deliver compelling stories is reshaping the Emmy landscape.

Meanwhile, Hulu‘s ‘Paradise‘ gained traction, netting nominations for Sterling K. Brown and his co-stars. Despite past struggles, the series asserted itself amid strong competition.

The nominations also stirred debate about representation. Many believe that while there is growth, particularly for actors like Ayo Edebiri and Quinta Brunson, the lists still lacked diversity, with much of the recognition going to white talent.

As anticipation builds for the awards ceremony on September 14, Hollywood remains engaged in discussions around the evolving nature of the Emmy Awards and the significance of representation and recognition in the rapidly changing entertainment landscape.