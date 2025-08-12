Entertainment
Emmy Nominees Discuss Costume Design at Gold Derby Panel
Los Angeles, CA – During Gold Derby‘s Meet the Experts panel on August 12, 2025, top costume designers shared insights about their creative processes for award-winning shows. Janie Bryant, known for her work on 1923, Melissa Toth from Dying for Sex, and John Glaser of Bridgerton discussed the challenges and joys of costume design.
Creating costumes for a series can be daunting, particularly for Bryant, who outfitted over 5,000 extras for 1923. She focused on historical accuracy and character contrast, pulling inspiration from 1920s photographs and archives. “The overall look of the show is quite dark,” Bryant noted, emphasizing the serious narratives of characters like Jacob and Cara Dutton, played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
For Glaser, who leads a large team for Bridgerton, the fitting room serves as a magical space where actors become their characters. “That’s my happy place,” he expressed, noting how crucial the fitting process is for capturing a character’s essence.
Toth highlighted the importance of contemporary design recognition. “Anytime contemporary design is recognized, I’m happy for the craft,” she said, reflecting on her work in modern narratives.
The designers also punctuated the significance of details in costume work. Foundation garments, often unseen, play a critical role in how actors portray their characters. Bryant observed, “It’s about how they get dressed and feel in the morning.” The panel provided a glimpse into the artistry of costume design, celebrating the nominees’ contributions to the television landscape.
