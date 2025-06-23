Entertainment
Emmy Races Heat Up as New Contenders Emerge
Los Angeles, CA – The Emmy race for limited series and TV movies is more competitive than ever, with new frontrunners emerging as the awards ceremony approaches. Once considered the favorite, ‘The Penguin‘ faces tough competition from ‘Adolescence,’ which has shaken up the landscape this year, much like ‘Baby Reindeer‘ did last year.
In a recent episode of Variety‘s Award Circuit, presented by Paramount+, editors Michael Schneider and Emily Longeretta discussed standout performances among lead and supporting actors. The lead actress category features several notable contenders, including Cristin Milioti for ‘The Penguin,’ Cate Blanchett for ‘Disclaimer,’ Rashida Jones in ‘Black Mirror,’ Amanda Seyfried for ‘Long Bright River,’ Michelle Williams for ‘Dying for Sex,’ and Ellen Pompeo for ‘Good American Family.’
Schneider praised Pompeo, saying, ‘She’s been in our homes for years,’ highlighting the positive reception to her role in the Hulu series.
Renée Zellweger also stands out in the TV movie field for her portrayal in ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.’ Schneider remarked, ‘She has personified that character for years, and that’s a beloved piece of IP,’ noting the different reception of the film in the U.S. compared to its international release.
The lead actor race is equally fierce, featuring a significant contender in Jesse Armstrong‘s upcoming project, ‘Mountainhead.’ This actor will battle it out against Colin Farrell from ‘The Penguin’ and Stephen Graham from ‘Adolescence,’ who not only stars in but is also the co-creator and co-writer of the series. ‘It’s hard to beat out Colin Farrell,’ Longeretta stated, acknowledging the challenge ahead.
Other actors in contention include Paul Giamatti for ‘Black Mirror,’ Brian Tyree Henry for ‘Dope Thief,’ Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez for ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,’ as well as Jake Gyllenhaal for ‘Presumed Innocent.’
For a complete breakdown of the Emmy nominations, including the supporting actor and actress categories, viewers can check out the full discussion in the accompanying video.
