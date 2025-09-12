2025 Emmys Red Carpet: Who Will Dazzle This Year?

Los Angeles, California – The 2025 Emmys are set to take place on September 14, and excitement is building not only for the awards but also for the fashion on the red carpet.

Celebrity fashion has a long-standing tradition at the Emmys, with stars showing off their most stunning looks year after year. While many familiar faces are expected to turn heads, newcomers also have the potential to surprise fans. Zendaya, who has already made waves in past ceremonies, is known for her breathtaking styles.

In 2019, Zendaya wore an emerald, asymmetrical one-shoulder dress designed by Vera Wang, perfectly complemented by her long red locks styled in old-Hollywood curls. This look is often remembered as one of her best red carpet moments.

Jessica Biel also created a buzz in 2018, stunning in a strapless gown by Ralph & Russo while nominated for her role in The Sinner. The dress featured a semi-sheer front with a half-circle pattern, highlighted by exquisite Harry Winston jewelry.

Lady Gaga made waves in 2015 when she donned a minimalist gown by Brandon Maxwell. The off-the-shoulder black dress inspired by Grace Kelly showcased her classy and understated style, proving that simplicity can also steal the show.

The seating arrangements at the Peacock Theater have also created a buzz, revealing some of the stars who will be sitting together at the ceremony. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the event, and fans can expect many beloved castmates to reunite.

Among them, cast members of Netflix’s The Hunting Wives will be enjoying the awards side by side. The seating chart also features Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel from the iconic show Gilmore Girls, reuniting to present an award.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls, and the pair last attended a red carpet event together nine years ago at the Netflix revival. Lauren spoke fondly of their relationship in 2016, sharing how their dynamic has always been like friendship rather than a typical mother-daughter relationship.

As fans await the ceremony, they can look forward to both the awards and the unforgettable fashion statements that the stars will bring to the red carpet.