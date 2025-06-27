Sports
Emotional Brother Goes Viral at NBA Draft for Danny Wolf’s Selection
Brooklyn, New York — Danny Wolf, a standout player from Michigan, was selected as the 27th overall pick by the Brooklyn Nets during the NBA Draft on June 25, 2025. The emotional highlight of the night came from his older brother Jake, who was seated with the family at Barclays Center.
As the announcement of Danny’s name echoed in the venue, Jake was overwhelmed with emotion. He buried his head in his hands, tears streaming down his face, creating a touching moment that quickly went viral on social media.
The entire Wolf family was in attendance, but it was Jake’s raw reaction that captivated viewers. TV host McNutt, who interviewed the newly drafted Danny, remarked on the emotional scene, saying, “I think we heard your brother is at the table, still trying to get himself together.”
“Just so much emotion. It’s healthy, I’m glad to see you guys letting it out,” she added, as the cameras captured Jake’s reaction.
In response to his brother’s heartfelt display, Danny said, “I have the two greatest brothers in the world… They all helped me get to where I’m at today.”
Jake, who had his own basketball career at Washington University from 2021 to 2023, reflected on the significance of the night, which was a culmination of their family’s dreams. Their older brother Josh also played college basketball at Lehigh University.
Despite being tipped for a first-round pick, Danny struggled to contain his emotions as the draft approached its end without his name being called. When he finally heard he was selected, he expressed, “It’s a dream come true. It’s really hard to put into words. I’ve worked so hard to get here, I’ve had such a great support system.”
Excited about starting his NBA career, Danny said, “I hope Brooklyn knows what they’re getting.”
