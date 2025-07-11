Emotional Elimination Shakes Love Island USA Ahead of Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA — On July 8, Love Island USA experienced a shocking elimination, as Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway were sent home after receiving the fewest votes from viewers. This dramatic turn has left only five couples competing in the villa as the season nears its finale on July 13.

With the intense competition heating up, remaining couples include Nic Vansteenberghe and Ace Greene, Stella Parker and Omar Blankenship, Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, and Olandria Carthen. During a confessional, Ace shared his feelings about Taylor’s departure, saying, “We started this together. Like, he brought a sense of goofiness, humor.” Nic added, “Taylor was a best friend to me here. It’s an unbreakable bond that you build along this however many days it’s been. And that bond is not broken; it’s just not here anymore.”

The grief from the recent elimination was palpable among the islanders, propelling anticipation for the next episode slated to air on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers will be eager to see the results of their votes and which couples will advance to the final round, where one pair will compete for the grand prize of $100,000.

Fans can find solace in the fact that new episodes release regularly, with episodes airing every day except Wednesdays. Love Island Aftersun, a recap and analysis show, will continue airing on Saturdays, and this weekend viewers can look forward to an emotional recap of the week’s events.

As the islanders face their final challenges in Fiji, viewers remain engaged and invested. With a host of surprises still to come, the stakes have never been higher. Love Island USA continues to captivate audiences with its mix of romance and competition as the season races toward its conclusion.