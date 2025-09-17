Emotional Moments as Dancer Exits DWTS Troupe Before Season 34

Los Angeles, CA – Pro dancer Ezra Sosa shared an emotional video on September 13, revealing that his sister, Stephani Sosa, will not be returning for Season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. The announcement comes just days before the season premiere on September 16. In the poignant video, Stephani, 26, informs Ezra, 24, that she has been dropped from the troupe.

As she breaks the news, both siblings can be seen crying. Ezra reassures her that she gave her ‘absolute best’ during her time on the show. He captioned the clip, “This is the side of DWTS people don’t see. We give everything we have to this dream, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out… It hurts seeing my sister go through this, especially when I’ve gone through the same.”

Ezra, who is set to perform in Season 34, added in a TikTok comment that his intention was to express love and support for his sister during this difficult time. Despite her disappointment, Stephani shared her excitement for the new troupe members, saying, “I’m very excited for this season and to watch everybody shine, especially the new troupe members. You guys are going to have literally the best time of your lives.”

Stephani confirmed that producers still want her involved with the show, possibly in group dance numbers. While she expressed uncertainty about her role, she stated she is open to any projects while continuing to support her brother. “I will be busy but I will be here supporting and cheering on Ezra as loud as I can,” she said.

Both siblings have shown they value their familial bond regardless of the competitive nature of their industry. Ezra also shared his pride in his sister, noting, “I’m so proud of everything my sister did on and off the show. Love you chica.” As the DWTS community gears up for a new season, both siblings are focused on the support and love that accompanies their journey.