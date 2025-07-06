Emotional Nicolas Jarry Celebrates Wimbledon Breakthrough with Son

LONDON, July 6, 2025 (BBC) – Chilean tennis player Nicolas Jarry broke down in tears as his three-year-old son rushed onto the court to celebrate his advancement to the fourth round of Wimbledon. Jarry, currently ranked 143rd in the world, stepped onto the legendary grass courts with the hope of achieving a significant victory against Cameron Norrie, the last British player in men’s singles, this Sunday.

A year ago, Jarry faced a daunting health challenge. He woke up one morning unable to open his eyes and struggling with a rolling sensation that affected his vision. This condition stemmed from inflammation of a nerve connecting his ear to the brain, causing symptoms such as vertigo and difficulty maintaining balance.

“I remember trying to type on my phone and couldn’t,” Jarry shared with BBC. “I started crying immediately, feeling the loss of things that seem so natural.” At that time, he was ranked within the top 20 and had reached the Rome Masters final, only to lose to Alexander Zverev.

Initially told he would recover in three weeks, Jarry continues to experience episodes a year later. Tennis has become a key part of his rehab due to its demand for hand-eye coordination, yet he struggled for victories, suffering six consecutive first-round exits in Grand Slam tournaments.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Jarry admitted he has felt overwhelmed: “Everything was moving like a tornado.” However, he noted that these sensations quickly diminished. At the French Open, similar feelings disrupted his performance, leaving him unable to connect with the ball.

In spite of these challenges, Jarry achieved emotional success at Wimbledon by defeating Joao Fonseca in four sets and expressed his joy, saying, “It’s amazing to put in my best performance here at Wimbledon, my favorite tournament of all.” This appearance holds special significance as he matches his grandfather Jaime Fillol‘s 1974 achievement at Wimbledon.

“I came here with him when I was 10 and 11 years old. Since then, I’ve fallen in love with this tournament,” Jarry said, acknowledging the physical and emotional toll he has endured. “I’ve been trying to get back to my level and trust myself again.”