Employee Charged With Making Terroristic Threats in Illinois

Madison, Illinois — Jarrett M. Maki, a 25-year-old employee, has been charged with 11 felony counts of making terrorist threats in Madison County. He was arrested on September 6, 2025, at the World-Wide Technology Raceway, with help from the Madison Police Department.

Authorities say Maki was booked at the East Alton Police Department and later sent to Madison County Jail, where he remains pending further proceedings. On September 8, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged him with 11 counts of making a terrorist threat, which is classified as a Class X felony in Illinois.

Maki is accused of making a series of threats to various businesses in the region, including a Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Sonic in East Alton on July 28, 2025. Reports indicate that he warned employees of an impending shooter, saying statements like, ‘I see a dude with a big gun walking toward your store.’ He is also linked to threatening calls made to other local establishments, prompting several businesses to close early.

In a broader investigation that began in July, police from multiple departments verified that Maki made these calls from his home in East Alton. He has a pre-trial hearing set for October 3.

Meanwhile, another individual, Austin Blair, 25, was also arrested in connection with the case with similar charges of making terrorist threats. Blair was taken into custody on September 3 in East Alton but has since been released after a formal detention hearing. Both individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.