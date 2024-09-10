End of Tornado Warnings in Niagara Region

In a significant update, Environment Canada has officially announced the conclusion of tornado warnings for the Niagara region. The warning, initially issued earlier in the afternoon, has since been lifted as of 4:37 p.m. EDT.

At 4:18 p.m. EDT, meteorologists from Environment Canada had replaced a severe thunderstorm warning with a tornado warning for areas including St. Catharines, Grimsby, and the Southern Niagara Region. The development arose from severe thunderstorms that posed threats of damaging winds and potential tornado formations.

During the height of the alert, Environment Canada urged residents to take immediate cover if threatening weather conditions were observed. Guidelines provided included moving indoors to secure locations, avoiding windows, and taking shelter in basements or interior rooms.

Previously, at 4:05 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the same regions, indicating the presence of strong wind gusts and other hazardous weather conditions.

Recent reports indicated that the thunderstorms were moving southeast at a speed of 50 km/h, affecting various locations including Fort Erie, welland, Fonthill, and Crystal Beach. Though the tornado warnings have been lifted, citizens are reminded to stay vigilant and monitor updates from Environment Canada.