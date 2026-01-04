Endrick Joins Lyon, Debut Delayed by Bureaucratic Issues

LYON, France — Brazilian forward Endrick has joined Olympique Lyon on loan from Real Madrid but will not make his debut right away due to a registration issue. He is currently training with his new team, ranked fifth in Ligue 1.

Endrick’s registration is set to be finalized on January 2, which means he is unlikely to play in Lyon’s match against Monaco on January 3. The earliest opportunity for his debut could be in the French Cup on January 11 against Lille.

Despite limited playing time at Real Madrid, Endrick remains a highly valued player for the Brazil national team. Known as an exciting prospect in European football, he hopes to contribute significantly to Lyon’s efforts in climbing the Ligue 1 standings. His signing announcement video has already garnered over one million views on Olympique Lyon’s Instagram account, signaling the enthusiasm surrounding his arrival.

Lyon’s coach, Paulo Fonseca, spoke to reporters about Endrick’s adaptation to the team. “I think he is very good. He started training this week; the adaptation is going very well. The whole group welcomed him,” Fonseca said. Despite being in good physical condition, he stated that Endrick is not yet ready to play a full match.

Endrick made the decision to leave Real Madrid in search of more playing time after experiencing limited opportunities under coach Carlo Ancelotti. “He is a player we need; he is different,” Fonseca added.

Endrick has made 14 appearances for the Brazil national team, scoring three goals. He expressed concerns about not featuring in the upcoming 2026 World Cup if he remained on the bench at Madrid. He aims to use this loan as a stepping stone for his future success.

As Endrick continues training with Lyon, his team and fans remain hopeful for a swift integration and impactful performances once he is eligible to play.