Endrick’s Lyon Debut Delayed as Bureaucratic Issue Arises

Lyon, France — Olympique Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca announced that new signing Endrick will not make his debut this Saturday against AS Monaco due to a bureaucratic issue. Despite joining the club on loan from Real Madrid, Endrick’s registration is expected to be completed by January 2, which makes it unlikely for him to play in the match on January 3.

Fonseca shared his thoughts on Endrick, who recently started training with Lyon. “I think he is very good. The whole group welcomed him. He is different, and we are pleased to have him with his quality,” he said. However, he clarified that Endrick is not yet ready to play a full match.

<p“Endrick worked in Madrid and is in good physical shape. But he isn’t ready to play 90 minutes,” Fonseca added. Endrick, who is considered one of the most exciting prospects in European football, hopes to make an impact at Lyon and contribute to the team’s push up the Ligue 1 table.

The anticipation surrounding the young forward is evident, with a video announcing his signing surpassing one million views on Lyon’s Instagram account shortly after its release. Meanwhile, Lyon prepares to face Monaco, who are currently ninth in Ligue 1.

Fonseca’s squad currently sits fifth, and both teams are looking to secure vital points in a competitive league. The next possible opportunity for Endrick to make his debut would be on January 11 against Lille in the French Cup.