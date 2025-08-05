Health
U.S. Ends Funding for mRNA Vaccine Development Amid Controversy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will halt funding for the development of some respiratory virus vaccines, including those for COVID-19 and flu. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the decision on August 5, 2025, stating that the government’s emergency preparedness agency will stop financing 22 grants focused on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.
Kennedy explained in a statement that research indicated these vaccines do not effectively protect against upper respiratory infections, including COVID-19 and influenza, saying, “Data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively.” However, many studies have contested his claims, raising concerns among health experts.
While Kennedy mentioned that certain contracts nearing completion with companies such as Arcturus and Amplitude would be allowed to continue to avoid wasting taxpayer investment, he confirmed that no new mRNA projects will receive funding. This development has alarmed vaccine experts and those involved in pandemic preparedness, who argue this will leave the U.S. less equipped than other countries in the event of the next pandemic.
Kennedy has urged the health department to explore different vaccine technologies, though he did not specify what alternatives should be pursued. The cessation of mRNA project funding could have significant implications for vaccine availability in future health crises.
