Eneos Leads Bid for Chevron’s Singapore Refinery Stake

BENGALURU, India — Japan’s top oil refiner, Eneos, is reportedly leading rival bidders for Chevron’s stake in a Singapore refinery, with a deal nearing completion. However, potential delays could still arise, according to Bloomberg News.

Chevron, in an emailed statement to Reuters, declined to comment on the report, while Eneos indicated, “there are no decisions that we made on this matter.”

The value of the entire refinery, located on Jurong Island, is estimated at around $1 billion. Global commodities traders Vitol and Glencore are expected to submit formal bids for Chevron’s 50% stake. The remaining 50% is owned by Chinese state oil giant PetroChina through its Singapore Petroleum unit.

The refinery, one of three major refineries in the city-state, has a crude processing capacity of approximately 290,000 barrels per day. Singapore stands as Asia’s biggest oil trading hub and the world’s largest bunkering port, where refined products are blended, sold, or re-exported.

Reporting by Mihika Sharma in Bengaluru and Katya Golubkova in Tokyo. Editing by Sonia Cheema and Ronojoy Mazumdar.