News
U.S. Energy Department Accelerates AI Development with New Site Selections
WASHINGTON– The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced on July 24, 2025, that it is moving forward with a plan to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure development on federal lands. This decision aims to enhance reliable energy technologies and reduce energy costs.
The DOE has selected four sites for this initiative: Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Reservation, Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, and Savannah River Site. These locations will be utilized for private sector partners to create cutting-edge AI data center and energy generation projects.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the significance of leveraging DOE land assets for deploying AI and energy infrastructure. “We are taking a bold step to accelerate the next Manhattan Project—ensuring U.S. AI and energy leadership,” he said. These sites were chosen due to their suitability for hosting large-scale data centers and new power generation.
The announcement follows a positive response to an April request for information (RFI), which indicated significant interest from industry developers. The DOE anticipates releasing details on project scope and eligibility requirements in the coming months, with the intention of selecting partners by year-end.
The department is also looking into additional sites for future solicitations, signaling its commitment to advancing energy innovation and further establishing America’s position in the global AI landscape.
