U.S. Energy Storage Industry Surpasses 35 Gigawatts Target Ahead of Schedule

Washington, D.C. — In a remarkable achievement, U.S. energy storage developers surged past their ambitious target of installing 35 gigawatts (GW) of battery capacity by 2025, reaching the milestone in July 2025 and later exceeding 40 GW by the third quarter. The milestone illustrates the rapid growth and significance of battery storage in the nation’s power sector.

The goal of 35 GW, originally set by the Energy Storage Association (ESA) in 2017, seemed highly improbable at the time, given that only 500 megawatts of battery storage had been installed nationwide, similar to the capacity of a single gas-fired power plant. It required a bold vision and substantial growth to meet the projected need for energy storage to support an increasing reliance on renewable energy.

Praveen Kathpal, former chair of the ESA board, noted that the projection was based on collaborative modeling with Navigant Research. “The association decided to run with the most aggressive of the defensible scenarios,” he explained.

Even after the ESA ceased operations in 2021, the growth proved to be more than just hopeful predictions. According to the American Clean Power Association, the industry is now capable of building gigawatts of capacity annually, especially as the grid continues to see increasing storage capacity forecasted to surge by a factor of 6.5 for future additions, as highlighted by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory data.

“Storage has become the dominant form of new power addition,” Kathpal stated. “Batteries are how America does capacity.”

Reflecting on the early days of battery storage, Kathpal recalls struggling to generate buzz and coverage for the budding industry, stating that “there was much to write about the enormous potential of energy storage, but it required caveats.”

The early deployments, including Kauai‘s utility-scale installations paired with a solar power plant, addressed pressing grid issues, yet they were few and far between, illustrating the beginning of what would become a transformative market.

California, which implemented a storage mandate in 2010, demonstrated a growing need for technology to mitigate summertime power shortages, catalyzing further investments in batteries. Additionally, as the utility industry evolved, uses for energy storage expanded to meet regulatory changes and consumer demand.

While there were anticipated hurdles, including inconsistent regulatory practices, the industry overcame several challenges, leading to substantial growth in installation numbers. “Once it hit, it really hit,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, former ESA CEO, highlighting the unpredicted speed of deployment.

Regionally, the growth of energy storage capacity diverged from expectations, with California, Texas, and Arizona cumulatively dominating, holding 80% of U.S. capacity. This distribution highlights a critical need for reliability in stressed grid regions.

Looking ahead, the industry is poised for expansion as energy demand accelerates from new sources, including artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. Additionally, advancements in domestic battery production are underway, with companies like LG Energy Solution scaling up production facilities while diversifying supply chains to support local needs.

“We anticipate reaching the milestone of producing as many domestic energy storage battery cells as we need for demand,” noted Noah Roberts, executive director of the Energy Storage Coalition. The evolving landscape reflects not only the technological advancements but a broader shift towards cleaner, more reliable energy solutions across the United States.