England’s Agyemang and Kelly Spark Dramatic Comeback in Euro 2025 Semifinal

GENEVA, Switzerland — In a thrilling semifinal match, England’s Lionesses avoided heartbreak as they rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Italy 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Euro 2025 tournament on Tuesday.

With just a minute left in added time, 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang scored a dramatic equalizer, prompting a shift in momentum for the English team. This goal not only sent the match into extra time but showcased Agyemang’s growing influence in the squad.

Moments later, after a chaotic sequence in the box, Chloe Kelly seized the opportunity to secure victory. After missing the initial penalty kick, she reacted quickly to net the rebound in the 119th minute, clinching England’s spot in the final.

“They’re ready to go,” said head coach Sarina Wiegman, praising Agyemang and Kelly for their energy and resilience. “We never give up, so until the final whistle, you have an opportunity to score a goal.”

Both players have proven to be crucial off the bench throughout the tournament, with Agyemang and Kelly combining for three goals and an assist in the knockout stages alone. Their performances have sparked discussions about their potential inclusion in the starting lineup for the final, scheduled for Sunday in Basel.

Rachel Daly, a former England striker, cautioned against changing a winning formula. “It’s working. Don’t fix what isn’t broken,” she said, underscoring the effectiveness of the current squad structure.

Adding to that sentiment, Siobhan Chamberlain, a former Lionesses goalkeeper, noted that Wiegman often favors players she trusts. “If those 11 players are fit, then those 11 will start the final,” she stated.

However, the need for fresh legs is also a consideration, as highlighted by former England midfielder Karen Carney. Given the increased physical toll from consecutive extra-time matches, Carney suggested that Agyemang and Kelly could inject much-needed energy to the starting lineup.

As the Lionesses prepare for the final, where they will face either Germany or Spain, Agyemang reflected on her incredible journey. “It means the world to me. Four years ago, I was just a kid throwing a ball to some of these girls. Now I’m playing with them,” she said.

The final will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, where England will aim to secure their second consecutive European championship.