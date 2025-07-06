England Faces Must-Win Match After Loss to France in Euro 2025 Opener

ZURICH, Switzerland — England‘s national football team suffered a disappointing defeat to France in their Euro 2025 opener on Saturday, losing 2-1. The defending champions now face a critical match against the Netherlands, needing a win to continue their title defense.

England started strong, but their early goal from Lauren Hemp was disallowed for offside. After that, France took control of the match. Goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino put the French team firmly in the lead.

Despite some late pressure, with Keira Walsh managing to score a consolation goal in the closing minutes, England could not find an equalizer. Manager Sarina Wiegman acknowledged the team’s mistakes, stating, “We caused our own problems.” She added that the players failed to execute their game plan properly.

Captain Leah Williamson voiced her frustration over uncharacteristic defensive errors, saying, “I’m disappointed there were some cheap sort of emotional defending in the first half.” Her sentiments were echoed by several teammates who felt the team lacked cohesion.

England’s preparations have been impacted by injuries to key players. Several starters have recently returned from long-term injuries, including Ellen White and Lauren James. Hemp stated, “We’re all in this as a team… it’s important to remember that and take confidence from it.”

With their championship hopes now hanging in the balance, England must regroup quickly before their match against the Netherlands on Wednesday. Wiegman believes the team can bounce back, emphasizing the need to cut out errors to avoid an early exit from the tournament.

The challenge against the Netherlands is critical, and England knows winning is essential to their advancement in the competition. A loss would mean the end of their title defense.