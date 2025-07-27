England Faces Spain in UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final

BASSEL, Switzerland — England opposes Spain today in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final, a rematch of the 2023 World Cup showdown. The match is set to kick off at 6 PM CEST (5 PM BST, 12 PM ET), with the winner claiming the prestigious title.

This marks England’s third consecutive major tournament final after winning the European Championship in 2022. England’s manager, Sarina Wiegman, has led the team to significant success. Meanwhile, Spain enters its first Euro final, looking to complete a major international honors sweep after winning the World Cup last year.

Historically, the UEFA Women’s Euros have seen five different champions across 13 tournaments. England claimed the title for the first time in 2022 by defeating Germany at Wembley Stadium. Spain, after years of development, looks to capitalize on its recent triumphs, including a Nations League victory.

As fans gather at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, they anticipate a thrilling encounter. With a capacity of 37,500, the stadium has already hosted several tournament matches leading up to this final.

Former Spain defender Marta Torrejon reflected on the challenges faced by her national team over the years. ‘We had to fight for acceptable working conditions. It didn’t feel right before, but I am glad to hear things are different now,’ she remarked.

This change comes after years of struggle, including coaching changes that helped elevate the team’s standards. Spain’s recent success has inspired confidence among its players and supporters.

England players like Ella Toone acknowledge Spain’s potential motivation following their World Cup win, which was overshadowed by controversies involving former federation president Luis Rubiales. ‘They should have celebrated their achievements without distractions,’ Toone said.

Glancing at recent performances, both teams have displayed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament. England’s path to the final included overcoming late-game challenges, while Spain showcased tactical ingenuity against formidable opponents.

The match is more than just a title; it’s an opportunity for both teams to cement their legacies in women’s football. The public interest and support for both sides have never been higher. Fans and former players alike are eager to witness a historic final.

Staying up to date has been easy for followers of the tournament, with comprehensive coverage and engaging content available from sports media. The stage is set for a classic battle as England and Spain vie for glory in Basel.