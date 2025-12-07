England Faces Tough Challenge in Second Test of Ashes Series

Brisbane, Australia – England‘s cricket team is in a precarious position as they start day four of the second Test match against Australia, trailing by 43 runs with a score of 134-6. Captain Ben Stokes and Will Jacks will resume their innings on Sunday, hoping to stave off a potential series defeat.

England’s bowling attack struggled on day three, allowing Australia to post a massive total of 511, highlighted by strong performances from Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne. Starc took 6 wickets at a cost of 75 runs, while Labuschagne scored an impressive 83 runs.

The English batting lineup has come under criticism for its inability to cope with Australia’s bowling. Former England captain Michael Vaughan remarked on BBC Radio, “They are a long way behind, but just give yourself a glimmer – you never know.”

Marcus Trescothick, England’s batting coach, reflected on the team’s struggles to maintain momentum and focus. “We are trying to work that out ourselves,” he said about their inconsistent batting performance. “There’s an opportunity here. Yes we are behind in the context of the game but we have to come out tomorrow and get partnerships going.”

Joe Root, who achieved his first century in Australia, scored 138 before being dismissed, cementing his status as a key player in the team. Root expressed that contributing to the team’s position is incredibly important and added, “Any time you play in Ashes series and contribute that means a huge amount.”

Despite the setbacks, Stokes and Jacks will look to build a solid partnership and push past Australia’s lead as they return to the crease on Sunday. The day’s sponsors have requested high hopes for an exciting last day of cricket, considering the unpredictable nature of Test matches.

As the tension builds in the Gabba, cricket fans will be keen to see if England can mount a spirited response to keep their Ashes hopes alive.