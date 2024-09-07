England U17s Held to Draw Against Israel in Duisburg

England men’s Under-17 football team faced a challenging encounter against Israel, resulting in a goalless draw in Duisburg, Germany.

The first half of the match was marked by England’s dominance in possession; however, they struggled to convert this advantage into meaningful scoring opportunities.

Ryan McAidoo emerged as a key player in England’s attacking efforts but was unable to secure a breakthrough during the first half, leading to a scoreless opening period.

The second half continued in a similar fashion, with the Young Lions failing to penetrate a resolute Israeli defense.

Despite a series of substitutions made by head coach Neil Ryan to change the momentum of the game, England was unable to find the back of the net, and the match concluded without any goals.

The Young Lions are set to return to action against Germany in Duisburg on Tuesday.

The lineup for England included players from renowned clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and Manchester City.