England Under-17s Held to Stalemate by Israel in Duisburg

Published

16 hours ago

on

England U17 Football Team

England men’s Under-17 football team faced a challenging match against Israel, resulting in a 0-0 draw in Duisburg.

The first half of the match was uneventful, with the Young Lions maintaining possession but failing to produce significant scoring chances.

Ryan McAidoo emerged as a key player for England, yet he could not convert their dominance into goals during the initial period.

The second half continued in a similar vein, with England struggling to penetrate a resolute Israeli defense.

In an effort to change the dynamic of the game, head coach Neil Ryan made several substitutions aimed at breaking the deadlock; however, the match ultimately ended without a single goal.

England’s next match is scheduled against Germany in Duisburg on Tuesday, where they will seek to bounce back from this draw.

Rachel Adams

