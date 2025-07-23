England and India Clash Over ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Ahead of Fourth Test

NEW DELHI, India — Tension has escalated between England and India as they prepare for the fourth Test of their series after accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct surfaced. On July 22, India captain Shubman Gill claimed England engaged in time-wasting tactics during the dramatic third Test at Lord's, which led to multiple confrontations on the field.

The conflict began on the third day when England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett allegedly delayed their arrival to the crease, prompting Gill to voice his concerns about the ‘spirit of cricket’. Gill stated that the England players arrived 90 seconds late, which he felt violated the spirit of the game. ‘If we were in that position, we would also like to play fewer overs, but there’s a manner to do it,’ Gill said during a press conference.

England ultimately claimed a narrow 22-run victory, but the confrontations simmered throughout the match. Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj received a penalty for his animated celebration after dismissing Duckett on the fourth day, and tensions heightened when Siraj and England’s Brydon Carse had to be separated as the match concluded.

Speaking ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, England’s captain Ben Stokes acknowledged the heightened emotions. ‘We won’t let any opposition try to be confrontational towards us,’ Stokes asserted. He emphasized that while his team won’t seek out conflict, they won’t back down from it either.

During the lead-up to the match, both teams were reminded of their heated exchanges. Stokes pointed to the pressure each team faces: ‘There’s always going to be a moment in a Test series where something does heat up,’ he said, referring to the historical context of intense rivalries in cricket.

Gill continued to express his frustration, admonishing England for what he described as deliberate attempts to waste time. ‘It didn’t just come out of nowhere,’ he explained, alluding to prior incidents that led to the heightened tension.

Despite the underlying issues, Stokes insists neither team engaged in unacceptable behavior. He stated that what may seem excessive often is a product of competitive spirit. With England poised to clinch the series if they win, the stakes are high for both sides ahead of the match starting on July 23.

As players prepare for the game, both teams have expressed a desire to focus on performance and minimize distractions from off-field issues. Stokes concluded, ‘We’re not going to shy away from confrontation, but it’s important to keep our emotions in check.’ The upcoming match promises to carry the weight of recent accusations, setting the stage for yet another thrilling chapter in this fierce rivalry.