England Men’s Elite League Squad Triumphs Over Romania

The England men’s Elite League Squad concluded their September internationals with a successful 2-0 victory against Romania at Edgeley Park, Stockport.

Under the guidance of interim head coach Paul Nevin, the Young Lions returned home for their second match, following their previous encounter.

The team showcased a dominant performance, controlling the majority of possession and territory throughout the match against a defensively robust Romanian side.

England took the lead in the 30th minute through a well-executed set-piece. Kaide Gordon delivered a low corner, finding Dane Scarlett, who finished decisively from close range.

The team’s control persisted into the second half, leading to a second goal scored by substitute Louie Marsh in the box with 15 minutes remaining, reflecting the overall scoreline accurately based on the match flow.

Despite being largely on the back foot, Romania created a late chance in the final five minutes when Eduard Radaslavescu’s free-kick was expertly saved by goalkeeper Tommy Simkin.

The Elite League Squad is set to face Czechia in October, with the date and venue for the match to be confirmed soon.