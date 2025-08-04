England Nears Victory in Tense Fifth Test Against India

LONDON, England – England is on the brink of victory in the fifth Test against India at The Oval, requiring just 35 runs with four wickets remaining. The match will resume on Monday after bad light and rain cut short play on Day 4.

Harry Brook and Joe Root played pivotal roles, scoring sparkling centuries to help England reach 339 runs for six at the close of play on Day 4, having chased a target of 374. Root ended the day unbeaten on 105, while Brook scored 111, marking his tenth Test century.

After a series of early dismissals, including Ben Duckett for 54 and Ollie Pope for 27, Root and Brook steadied the innings. Their partnership saw England recover from 106 for 3 to a strong position, but India fought back late in the day, taking crucial wickets of Root and Jacob Bethell.

Root, who has become a standout performer in this series, equaled Herbie Taylor’s record with his 16th 50-plus score against India in home Tests. He expressed confidence that England has the depth in their lineup to chase down the remaining runs needed for victory.

“I think we have what we need to get across the line tomorrow,” Root said after the day’s play. “It’s been one hell of a series and we feel we’ve got the players to do it.”

However, Chris Woakes’ injury adds uncertainty to England’s chase as he may have to bat at the end of the lineup if needed. India’s bowlers will be refreshed and target the remaining wickets when play resumes.

The weather played a role in the match’s development as poor light forced an early end to the day’s action, causing frustration among players and spectators alike. Both teams will be looking to us partnerships and skills on the fifth day to shape the outcome of this gripping series.