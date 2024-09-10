England U17s Secure Comeback Victory Against Germany

England men’s under-17 football team demonstrated resilience as they triumphed with a 3-1 victory over host nation Germany at the Sportschule Wedau in Duisburg on Tuesday morning.

Under the guidance of head coach Neil Ryan, the Young Lions concluded their three-match trip unbeaten, following a successful series of competitive fixtures.

Germany commenced the match with vigor and took an early lead just eight minutes into the game. The goal was orchestrated by Lennart Karl, a young talent from Bayern Munich, who set up Alexander Staff to score, putting the hosts ahead.

Despite the early setback, England weathered significant pressure from the German side. Ryan’s team managed to regroup and began to increase their offensive tempo before halftime.

Into the second half, England stunned their opponents by scoring two goals within a matter of three minutes, shifting the momentum in their favor. Five minutes after the restart, Harry Howell from Brighton executed a brilliant run into the box and set up Kaden Braithwaite, who netted the equalizer.

Shortly thereafter, Fulham‘s Seth Ridgeon capitalized on a defensive error before advancing and scoring another goal, putting England ahead.

With 15 minutes remaining in the match, substitute Reigan Heskey sealed the victory. After coming on as a substitute, Heskey made a dazzling run, evading a defender and scoring into the roof of the net to finalize the score at 3-1.

Looking ahead, the Young Lions will prepare for the UEFA U17 EURO qualifiers scheduled for October, where they will face Malta, Latvia, and Sweden.