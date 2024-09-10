England Set to Face Finland in Nations League Clash at Wembley

England will aim for a second consecutive victory in their Nations League campaign when they take on Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday evening at 19:45, broadcast live on ITV1.

This match marks the second outing for interim manager Lee Carsley following the departure of Gareth Southgate after England’s disappointing defeat in the Euro 2024 final.

The team enjoyed a successful start to the campaign with a win over the Republic of Ireland, thanks to goals from Jack Grealish and Declan Rice. Both players shared a significant history with Ireland, as they qualified for the national team through their grandparents. Their contributions on the score sheet will likely resonate, particularly among the Irish fans present.

Harry Maguire’s return to the squad is also noteworthy, as the defender missed Euro 2024 due to injury, and his performance contributed to England achieving their first clean sheet in five matches.

Finland comes off a 3-0 defeat against Greece and will seek a positive result in this encounter. The betting odds heavily favour England, although an upset with Finland is available at 20/1.

Harry Kane, England’s captain, will make his 100th appearance for the national team in this match, becoming the 10th player in history to reach this milestone. Having debuted in 2015, Kane is also England’s all-time top scorer with 66 goals in his 99 caps.

In a remarkable start to his international career, Kane scored his first goal just 79 seconds into his debut, setting a precedent for his prolific scoring at the international level. During the recent European Championships, Kane scored three goals, including one from the penalty spot in the semi-final match against the Netherlands.

Betting odds for Kane to score a penalty this match stand at 11/4, as the forward seeks to add to his tally against Finland, with 9/4 odds available for Kane to score at any time during the match.

Historical data indicates that England has never lost to Finland, boasting a record of nine wins and two draws in their previous encounters. The last meeting, over two decades ago, resulted in a 2-1 victory for England at Anfield.

As England approaches the match, the squad’s performance against Ireland showcased their capability, and with Kane’s milestone on the horizon, the team appears well-prepared for the challenge ahead.

Interim manager Carsley indicated that only slight changes are expected in the lineup from Saturday’s match, with potential substitutions in defense and hopes to incorporate players eager to shine under new management.